Alex Filippenko Awarded the AAS 2022 Education Prize

Alex Filippenko, professor of astronomy, UC Berkeley (courtesy of Steve McConnell) Alex Filippenko, professor of astronomy, UC Berkeley (courtesy of Steve McConnell)

Professor Alex Filippenko has been awarded the American Astronomical Society’s 2022 Education Prize “for his passionate and wildly popular teaching of non-science majors; his mentoring of hundreds of teaching assistants and undergraduate research students; his dedication to public education through lectures, TV documentaries, and video courses; his textbook and other popular writings; and his leadership in saving Lick Observatory, a prominent California observatory that faced defunding in 2014.”

The AAS Education Prize recognizes outstanding contributions to the education of the public, students, and/or the next generation of professional astronomers.

Congratulations!

